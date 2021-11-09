DAILY | Canadian Flags Are Back; Polish Migrant Crisis; FBI Raids James O'Keefe
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Canadian flags return to full-mast in time for Remembrance Day
- Project Veritas' James O'Keefe speaks out after FBI raided home: 'This is an attack on the First Amendment'
- 'The line's been crossed': Without Papers protesters still standing strong against vax pass
- Migrants from the Middle East are trying to violently force their way into Poland at the border with Belarus. They’ve broken through the wire fencing. They want to go to Germany & Northern Europe for the generous public benefits.
- BOMBSHELL: New York Times, FBI Confirm Legitimacy of Ashley Biden Diary Published by National File
- Search of Mohawk Institute Residential School grounds begins
- Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health, compares vaccination to the “the tremendous sacrifices previous generation have made”
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.