DAILY | Canada Votes! Australia Riots?
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Ezra will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- New blackface photo of Justin Trudeau emerges
- Dictator Dan's booster passport
- San Francisco mayor breaks his own rules
- Neil Oliver: Upcoming months will determine who Britain is as a country
- Justin Trudeau on the vaccine passport
- Unions turn on Setka in rally against medical tyranny
Read our plan for covering the 2021 election campaign and help by chipping in to support our team by visiting RealReporters.ca. Thank you!
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Get involved
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.