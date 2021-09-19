(WATCH) Neil Oliver: Upcoming months will determine who Britain is as a country

Neil Oliver of GB News says the upcoming months will define who Britain is as a country, amid the possible introduction of vaccine passports and lockdown restrictions.

Here's a bit of what Neil had to say:

“Each of us must find at least one other of like mind. To begin with that one other might be enough. The important thing is to meet and to share face to face.

“I will not abide by any more lockdown. I'm not talking about militant action. My resistance will be peaceful and quiet.

“Of all that has happened since last March, lockdown has hurt us most of all.

“Most people are in a worse place now than before, either in terms of their physical health, mental health, financial situation, relationships with family and friends, or a combination of all those. Of all the ways the enforced separation, the bar on being together with our fellow human beings has done most harm.

“Too many people have been isolated at home. I have a basket filled with letters and more come every day from people who have had no one to talk to, to share thoughts with.

“I'm glad they've written to me, but it breaks my heart to know so many have found it best to send a letter to a face on the telly.

“Having said that, I feel that every sender of every one of those letters is a friend of mine, now a kindred spirit, but that so much misery and anxiety has been heaped upon so many people and for so long is shameful.”