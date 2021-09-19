Unions turn on Setka in rally against medical tyranny

BREAKING: Workers have congregated on the CFMEU headquarters in Victoria to confront John Setka over mandatory vaccination.

#BREAKING: Thousands of union members are rallying outside CFMEU HQ to protest COVID restrictions.



Police have blocked roads, but no sign they’ll try to shut it down.



Full story coming exclusively to https://t.co/EaIX3zkB2M pic.twitter.com/NO6AgvZ46o — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 20, 2021

“F*** the jab!” was shouted at the Union boss as he existed the building.

Hearing Setka just walked out of the CFMEU offices for the first time today to group chanting of "fuck the jab", "stand up or stand down" with some members throwing $5 notes at him yelling "sellout". Yikes. — Voice For Victoria (@Voice4Victoria) September 20, 2021

The crowd gathered to protest the strict regulation on various union industries requiring Covid vaccination under threat of losing their jobs. They are the same restrictions facing private industry.

Melbourne 🇦🇺 Pro Choice Rally is On 🔥 John Setka has turned up👊 pic.twitter.com/RvZ40UMZmV — 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀 𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@risemelbourne) September 20, 2021

Furious, the protesters heckled Setka as he emerged to confront them. Among the accusations were those claiming that Setka is 'owned by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' after he failed to fight the premier on Covid regulations. Setka was barely able to get a word in under the tirade of abuse.

"Dan Andrews' b***!" was also shouted along with, "Sell out!"

The protest became more violent, with protestors attempting to force their way into the CFMEU headquarters.

Insane footage coming out of the @CFMEU Victoria headquarters in Melbourne.



Construction workersare protesting against the union, mandatory vaccination and @DanielAndrewsMP.#springst #covid19vic pic.twitter.com/kgiViaMN0U — Gus Bruno (@gusbruno7) September 20, 2021

Victorian Police have not treated CFMEU union protesters with the same brutality shown to Freedom Day protesters on the weekend.

Huge crowd of union members and no cops.



Maybe because there’s no 70-yr-old women in the crowd to bash. pic.twitter.com/Auzr54lDRG — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 20, 2021

There has been no explanation offered regarding the different approaches in policing by the Commissioner.

Where are the police fining them, arresting them, moving them along with batons, capsicum foam and pepper bullets?



Oh, right. It's John Setka's CFMEU, million-dollar donors to the ALP.#ProtectedSpecies https://t.co/ZhjF7u2yyS — TheRoadknight (@RoadknightThe) September 20, 2021

The protest comes less than a day after Victorian Daniel Andrews released his unpopular roadmap out of Covid.

This story is breaking. More to come.