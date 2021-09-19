Unions turn on Setka in rally against medical tyranny
Construction workers demand Setka oppose Andrews' mandatory vaccination order.
BREAKING: Workers have congregated on the CFMEU headquarters in Victoria to confront John Setka over mandatory vaccination.
#BREAKING: Thousands of union members are rallying outside CFMEU HQ to protest COVID restrictions.— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 20, 2021
Police have blocked roads, but no sign they’ll try to shut it down.
Full story coming exclusively to https://t.co/EaIX3zkB2M pic.twitter.com/NO6AgvZ46o
“F*** the jab!” was shouted at the Union boss as he existed the building.
Hearing Setka just walked out of the CFMEU offices for the first time today to group chanting of "fuck the jab", "stand up or stand down" with some members throwing $5 notes at him yelling "sellout". Yikes.— Voice For Victoria (@Voice4Victoria) September 20, 2021
The crowd gathered to protest the strict regulation on various union industries requiring Covid vaccination under threat of losing their jobs. They are the same restrictions facing private industry.
Melbourne 🇦🇺 Pro Choice Rally is On 🔥 John Setka has turned up👊 pic.twitter.com/RvZ40UMZmV— 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀 𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@risemelbourne) September 20, 2021
Furious, the protesters heckled Setka as he emerged to confront them. Among the accusations were those claiming that Setka is 'owned by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' after he failed to fight the premier on Covid regulations. Setka was barely able to get a word in under the tirade of abuse.
"Dan Andrews' b***!" was also shouted along with, "Sell out!"
Looks like John Setka has made new friends too..— YNWA (@Jpana75) September 20, 2021
Oh yell, John “It is what it is.” 🤷♂️#CovidVictoria #lockdownmelbourne #COVIDVaccination #VaccineMandate pic.twitter.com/rr8AGK9cMK
The protest became more violent, with protestors attempting to force their way into the CFMEU headquarters.
Insane footage coming out of the @CFMEU Victoria headquarters in Melbourne.— Gus Bruno (@gusbruno7) September 20, 2021
Construction workersare protesting against the union, mandatory vaccination and @DanielAndrewsMP.#springst #covid19vic pic.twitter.com/kgiViaMN0U
Victorian Police have not treated CFMEU union protesters with the same brutality shown to Freedom Day protesters on the weekend.
Huge crowd of union members and no cops.— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 20, 2021
Maybe because there’s no 70-yr-old women in the crowd to bash. pic.twitter.com/Auzr54lDRG
There has been no explanation offered regarding the different approaches in policing by the Commissioner.
Where are the police fining them, arresting them, moving them along with batons, capsicum foam and pepper bullets?— TheRoadknight (@RoadknightThe) September 20, 2021
Oh, right. It's John Setka's CFMEU, million-dollar donors to the ALP.#ProtectedSpecies https://t.co/ZhjF7u2yyS
The protest comes less than a day after Victorian Daniel Andrews released his unpopular roadmap out of Covid.
Where the fuck are your boys (John Setka) we pay your wages!!— YNWA (@Jpana75) September 20, 2021
Looks like #DictatorDan has a problem on his hands.. #VaccineMandate #CovidVictoria #COVIDVaccination #lockdownmelbourne #cfmeu pic.twitter.com/Go2eymBDXD
This story is breaking. More to come.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.