DAILY Roundup | Is Canada broken? Free speech in Alberta, First Cdn tank arrives in Ukraine
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
Kick the week off with David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid on this Monday edition of the DAILY Roundup.
Today, we're looking at a poll asking Canadians if they agreed with Pierre Poilievre's statements over the past few months that “it feels like everything is broken in Canada.”
Plus, after a controversial speaker was silenced from speaking at the University of Lethbridge, Alberta's government is ordering the province's universities to file annual reports on efforts to protect freedom of speech.
Finally, Defence Minister Anita Anand has made several recent announcements, including supporting the US' shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon, deploying aircraft to Haiti and announcing the arrival of the first Canadian Leopard 2 tank in Poland before it is shipped to Ukraine.
