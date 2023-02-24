DAILY Roundup | Trudeau talks to farmers, Fertilizer reductions 'beyond science', Trump's in Ohio
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Wrapping up the week, our hosts are looking at comments made by Environment Canada's science adviser that fertilizer reduction targets are "beyond the purview of science and scientists."
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Quebec speaking to farmers, where he took a dig at former U.S. president Donald Trump.
The former president is also in the news following his trip to East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a major train derailment as he campaigns for 2024's election.
