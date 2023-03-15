DAILY Roundup | Libs stalling China investigation, Poilievre surges in polls, Pastor Derek update
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Today, our hosts are looking at the Liberals' continued stalling of a committee investigating allegations of Chinese election interference.
Plus, is this scandal finally the end of Trudeau? With pressure mounting, Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives are rising in polls.
And finally, David and Drea will have an update on the status of Pastor Derek Reimer, who is out on bail after being arrested and charged following a protest at an all-ages drag event.
