DAILY Roundup | Trudeau's 'independent' rapporteur, Pastor Derek arrested again, Calgary protest law

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed David Johnson to be his “special rapporteur” to oversee an investigation into Chinese election interference. Good news folks, Johnson is a former governor general appointed by Stephen Harper. Oh, did we forget there's a catch? Trudeau described Johnson as a "family friend" and he's also linked to the Trudeau Foundation. David and Sheila will dig into the details of the latest news on this scandal.

Plus, Pastor Derek Reimer was arrested again yesterday for allegedly breaching his bail conditions. Reimer appeared to join a group of protesters somewhere near another drag event at a public library before he was detained, likely to the delight of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek following the city's passing of more bylaws targeting conservative protests. We'll have an update on what we know about the arrest, Calgary's bylaws and more from the frontlines of Alberta's culture war.

