Dan Andrews can't understand why anyone would be sick of Welcome to Country ceremonies

In a pointed response to Sam Newman's recent suggestion for football enthusiasts to boo during the Welcome to Country segment at the AFL Grand Final, Premier Dan Andrews expressed strong disagreement.

Andrews criticised Newman's remarks, describing them as lacking in generosity.

“When considering the perspectives of past footballers, I’d be more inclined to heed the words of Uncle Michael Long over Sam Newman. I'd choose Michael Long’s views every single day,” stated the Premier.

Challenging the logic behind Newman's call, Andrews added:

“Why would someone jeer at the most ancient continuous culture known to humanity? That's not a moment for disdain. It's a moment for celebration.”

The Premier highlighted his respect for the Welcome to Country ceremony, rejecting notions of it becoming merely symbolic.

He also downplayed his attention to Newman's comments, saying: