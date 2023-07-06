Dan Andrews slams Greens over rent freeze rejection

Dan Andrews has slammed the Greens after rejecting their calls for a rent freeze. The Victorian Premier described the Greens as “talkers” who “build nothing”.

He mocked them as “voyeurs” who offered occupied “the cheap seats”.

The tirade came after Victorian Greens spokesperson Gabrielle de Vietri went on radio to criticise Andrews’ failure to support renters.

She said the Greens wanted a two-year rental freeze followed by a permanent cap on rent increases of two per cent every two years".

But Andrews said he would not take business lessons from the Greens.

Victoria Greens leader Samantha Ratnam blasted the Premier insisting that renters did not care “about the Premier’s political obsessions”.

“The Premier likes to arrogantly dismiss the Greens as unimportant, but he must be in a different Parliament to the rest of us, as they will likely rely on us to pass their upcoming planning reforms,” she said. “We are the only party holding the Labor government to account in Victoria and putting the big ideas on the agenda to help thousands of renters struggling with cost-of-living pressures. “If Labor is serious about tackling the housing crisis and ensuring our support for these planning reforms, they need to guarantee that 50 per cent of new homes are public or affordable and introduce a two-year rent freeze.”

PropTrack data revealed this week showed that rental costs in Melbourne were rising at the fastest rate of any capital city in Australia.