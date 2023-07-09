Danielle Smith: Mainstream media created the market for independent outlets by being so unbalanced

On Thursday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra sat down with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for a special long-form interview in which they discussed the opportunities the mainstream media has created for independent journalism in Canada.

"I think that they've created a market for for alternative voices because they've been so unbalanced," said Smith. "I got into media back in the 1990s and my boss at the time said that that was the mantra of media, to be fair, to be accurate, to be balanced. And I've seen precious little of that over the last number of years."

Ezra and the premier also discussed the Trudeau government's censorship bills that have been proposed as responses to the growing influence of alternative media outlets. "I think what I've just gone through with the CBC demonstrate that you gotta go to a second source," said Smith. "It used to be the other way — it used to be that you read something in alternative media and you go to mainstream media for validation."

"They've created an environment where now you have to question what's in the mainstream media and see if it's validated in alternative sources, which is why I'm of the view that we need to have as many independent media outlets as possible to make sure everybody's getting the full picture."

