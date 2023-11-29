Danielle Smith uses the Sovereignty Act to ‘make life more affordable for Albertans’

By Ezra Levant Rebel News Cruise Rebel News is cruising to the Western Caribbean from March 23rd to March 30th, 2024, and we want you to join us! Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's use of the Sovereignty Act to shield Alberta rate-payers from new federally mandated electricity standards. These standards will make life less affordable and power more expensive and unreliable.

BREAKING: Danielle Smith to invoke Sovereignty Act against Ottawa's 'net-zero' power regulations



In her speech, Smith said, "These measures are not something that we want to do. They are a plan to counteract the absurd, illogical, unscientific and unconstitutional interference in Alberta's electrical grid by a federal government that simply doesn't care what happens to our province, so long as they have a good virtue signaling story to tell their leftist friends and special interests."

Smith continued:

We would much rather work with Ottawa on meaningful ways to reduce emissions while continuing to generate reliable, affordable electricity. That's better for all Albertans and Canadians. But we refuse to meekly accept actions which are so plainly destructive to Alberta's economy and to the very safety and security of Alberta citizens. We will do whatever we must to stand up and protect the people of this province.

It's the first time the Act, which compels the Province of Alberta to defend its jurisdiction from federal overreach, has been used since its passing nearly a year ago. And the Trudeau Liberals are spooked by it, calling the invocation of the law irresponsible.

Sheila spoke further about the Sovereignty Act being invoked, mentioning that it was previously considered something that could not be done. She added that it was seen as a significant theatrical threat, characterized as conservative showboating.

"We were all told by our moral and intellectual superiors in the mainstream media that Danielle Smith would never use her flagship piece of legislation which mandates her to fight with the feds every time the feds overstep into provincial jurisdiction," Sheila said.

She added:

We were told the Sovereignty Act was just right-wing virtue signaling and that things wouldn't change and Albertans would be happy to be the doormat under the feds feet the way we've always been, because why do anything different in politics ever? However, bright and early Monday morning, Danielle Smith uses the Sovereignty Act to make life more affordable for Albertans.

