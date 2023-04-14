David Menzies joins Tucker Carlson for the latest on shop teacher Kayla 'Busty' Lemieux

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News' David Menzies joined Fox News' host Tucker Carlson last night to discuss his recent encounter outside of a mall with transgender shop teacher Kayla Lemieux.

Despite Lemieux's previous claim that his massive Z-cup breasts are natural, Menzies spotted the shop teacher outside of a mall in Burlington, Ontario without the enormous breasts.

As stated by Menzies, "Here's the scoop Tucker, as you know, several weeks ago the New York Post had an exclusive interview with Kerry Luc Lemieux aka Kayla Lemieux aka Busty Lemieux...he dropped a bombshell Tucker. Those breasts weren't made-in-China silicone props, those were actual real mammary glands he allegedly started developing at the age of 39."

"Isn't that fascinating? Because this is such a rare medical condition the Cleveland Clinic knows of about 300 cases, oh by the way, they're all biological females that have this case. This is how much of a medical marvel Lemieux is," added Menzies.

