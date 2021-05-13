DeSantis announces he will pardon anyone charged for COVID violations

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to pardon anyone in the state who was charged for not wearing masks or socially distancing. DeSantis broke the news live on air to a gym-owning couple who were facing jail time for not following coronavirus safety regulations.

The governor made the announcement on Fox News on Wednesday as he denounced county officials for penalizing members of the public.

“It’s a total overreach,” he told Laura Ingraham. “These things with health should be advisory, they should not be punitive.”

DeSantis broke the news of his pardon directly to Mike and Jillian Carnevale, who faced up to 120 days in jail for refusing to wear masks at their gym in Plantation in Broward County.

“I’m glad you have Mike and Jillian on, and I’m also glad to be on to be able to say that effective tomorrow morning, I’m going to sign a reprieve under my constitutional authority,” the governor said to the couple and their attorney.

“So that will delay the case for 60 days against both of them, and then when our clemency board meets in the coming weeks, we’ll issue pardons not only for Mike and Jillian, but for any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing,” he promised.

DeSantis noted that potential jail time was particularly absurd in the Carnevales’ case.

“The fact is, it’s not even right to be wearing masks when you’re exercising,” the governor said.

“The World Health Organization advises against it! It’s not healthy to be doing that in the first place, so it was a bad restriction,” he said.

“I think they’ve been treated poorly, but fortunately they’ve got a governor that cares,” he said.