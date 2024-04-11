DeSantis plans to bolster Trump's fundraising efforts ahead of 2024 election
The Florida governor is rallying supporters to financially support the former president's campaign, stating it's clear that Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is preparing to assist former President Donald Trump in raising funds for his 2024 presidential campaign in the coming weeks and months. DeSantis informed donors and supporters about his intentions to fundraise for Trump during a private retreat last weekend.
DeSantis exited the Republican presidential primary on January 21, days after securing second place in the Iowa caucuses. For much of the campaign season, the GOP contest was largely a two-candidate race between Trump and DeSantis, according to an NBC News report.
"I would say the majority in the room would now be willing to help Trump," a DeSantis fundraiser who attended the recent meeting told NBC News. Texas businessman Roy Bailey, a DeSantis supporter, stated, "I will follow the governor's lead and I will do anything that he or President Trump ask me to do to help him win this election."
Bailey added, "He's committed to helping Trump in any and every way. If we can unlock and motivate our donors for Trump and put more fuel in his tank, that's what we want to do, and that's what we need to do to make sure [President Joe] Biden is not reelected."
The report indicated that DeSantis' full backing of Trump's campaign is a significant asset, as the governor's finance committee comprises fundraisers with extensive donor networks capable of contributing substantial funds.
In January, DeSantis endorsed Trump as the GOP nominee, stating, "He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear... He is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden. That is clear."
