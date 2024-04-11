DeSantis signs legislation to combat retail theft, porch piracy, and looting incited through social media

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that further cracks down on retail theft, porch piracy, and the incitement of looting through social media. The move comes as a response to the growing problem of coordinated criminal activities that have led to significant financial losses for businesses across the country.

During the signing ceremony, DeSantis took a jab at Democrat-controlled areas, which have experienced the largest increase in these types of crimes. He emphasized that Florida was "pretty much doing the opposite of what a lot of states like California and New York have done." The governor pointed out that coordinated retail theft and looting were being organized through social media platforms, resulting in companies reporting a staggering $112 billion loss in 2022.

Despite the surge in crime in places like California, New York, and Washington, D.C., Florida has seen a 30% decrease in shoplifting since DeSantis took office in 2019, according to the governor's office.

The newly signed bill, HB 549, introduces several measures to combat these crimes:

A third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, for criminals who commit retail theft with five or more individuals.

A second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, for criminals who commit retail theft with five or more individuals and use social media to solicit others to participate in the theft.

A first-degree felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, for criminals who commit retail theft with a firearm or with two or more prior convictions of retail theft.

The ability to charge a felony for multiple retail thefts occurring within 120 days, an increase from the previous 30-day window.

Theft of property valued at less than $40 is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor, with subsequent violations being treated as a third-degree felony.

Theft of property valued at $40 or more is classified as a third-degree felony.

DeSantis stated, "Florida is taking another step to distinguish ourselves from lawless jurisdictions and keep our residents and businesses safe. If you steal in Florida, we will catch you and we will prosecute you."

The legislation aims to deter criminals from engaging in coordinated theft and looting, while also holding those who incite such activities through social media accountable. The move sets Florida apart from other states grappling with rising crime rates and showcases the state's commitment to maintaining public safety and protecting businesses from financial losses.