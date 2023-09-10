Despite spending more than half a million dollars on social media ads in less than a month, Albanese's Voice is choking

The campaign for incorporating an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is struggling, despite aggressive social media campaigning in the lead-up to the October 14 referendum.

Between August 7 and September 5, Yes23 spent $512,831 across 4,786 different advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

A recent poll conducted by RedBridge Research in early September reported that the 'Yes' vote garnered only 39% support, while 61% said they would vote 'No'.

Tony Barry from RedBridge described the 'Yes' campaign as in "freefall," adding that the opposition's focused messaging, terming the initiative as the 'Canberra Voice', appears to be successfully persuading undecided voters.

The poll also indicated that opposition to the Indigenous Voice had reached a new peak, with 53% against the establishment of an independent and permanent advisory body for First Nations issues.

This marks the first time that either side has achieved a majority in polls, surpassing the 47% and 48% 'No' votes recorded in June and July.

Among the leading arguments against the Constitutional amendment was the sentiment that it would be “divisive,” which struck a chord with 25% of respondents.

In terms of financial expenditure, Advance Australia, a primary opponent of the campaign, invested $64,165 in 135 ads, while Australians for Unity spent $22,849.

Both initiatives have contributed to the flagging support for the amendment, casting doubt on whether it can achieve the double majority needed for Constitutional change.