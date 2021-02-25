WE WON! Police forced to WITHDRAW 'revenge' Covid fine today

NSW Police have officially withdrawn their fine against single mother, DJ Barker.

The young mother was wrongly arrested and searched by the police in front of her young children for not wearing a mask.

Minutes later, the police officer apologised.

However, the next day he tracked her down at family members home and hit her with a fine.

Fight The Fines lawyer, Mani Shishineh told Rebel News:

"What this highlights to me, a real urgency for police in NSW and in fact, other jurisdictions to roll out an extensive education program for their officers. Not only in respect of the Public Health Laws but in respect to Common Law and The Australian Commonwealth Constitution."

