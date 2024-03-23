Does Steven Guilbeault have an Anti-Alberta bias?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 22, 2024.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for a feature interview on ethical Canadian oil and gas.

Ezra questioned why Justin Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault are always at war with Alberta oil, never seem to criticize oil imported from OPEC. "Is it like a Liberal tradition to hate the West?" he asked.

Danielle responded, claiming that leftist ideology is the culprit:

I think that there really is an ideology, and we saw it when the Tar Sands campaign started up in 2008. One of the issues behind that was the environmentalist thought: "Well, we've effectively managed to demonize coal", and they were happy with the progress they were making in phasing that out. But then they said, "well, what's the next big problem?" It was transportation, fuel. And so they said, "where does America get its product from?" And it was Saudi Arabia and Canada, and it's probably not very safe to go and campaign and protest in Saudi Arabia. So the whole strategy came and shut down the access from Canada into the United States.

She continued by speaking on how the federal government is not putting Canadian's best interests at the center of their policies: