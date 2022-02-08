Donald Trump to Joe Rogan: 'stop apologizing'

AP Photo

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has a word of advice for Joe Rogan: “stop apologizing.”

Rogan, the world's most popular podcaster, is currently under fire for hosting numerous conservative voices on his platform in an apparently orchestrated effort.

A few days ago, Democrat operatives PatriotTakes and MediasTouch, known for their anti-DeSantis and anti-Trump stunts, published a video collage of clips spanning 12 years of the Joe Rogan Experience, taking out of context all the times the podcaster said the “n-word.”

The publication of the video was boosted by CNN hosts Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter who suggested that Spotify ought to release Rogan from his burdens and cut their ties with him over the slurs.

Following the outrage, which was mostly manufactured by Democrat establishment social media personalities, Rogan issued an apology disavowing his use of the racial slur and for his conduct unbecoming of someone who isn't a racist.

Trump, who is used to being smeared by the legacy press, released a statement on Tuesday advising Rogan not to bend his knee to the cancel campaign.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump declared.

He continued: “How many ways can you say you're sorry?”

“Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened,” the former president advised. “That's not you and it will never be!”