‘Don’t count her out’: Dallas Brodie’s role in B.C.’s Conservative victory

Dallas Brodie may have lost her bid for a seat in the B.C. legislature, but her role in challenging the NDP government’s Indigenous rights legislation helped pave the way for the Conservatives’ election victory.

Drea Humphrey, Sheila Gunn Reid and Odessa Orlewicz discuss the results, Brodie’s campaign against the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and the challenges facing the new Conservative government.

Orlewicz described the result as bittersweet, arguing Brodie took the political heat for raising concerns about DRIPA while the Conservatives benefited from growing public opposition to the legislation.

One thing is clear: Brodie should not be counted out, especially in her role in bringing these issues into the public spotlight.

Voters must keep the Conservatives accountable and ensure the party follows through on its promises, including its commitment to repeal DRIPA.

With the Conservatives now holding a majority, the focus shifts to whether the party will deliver on its commitments and remain true to the voters who elected it.