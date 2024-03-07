Dozens of pro-Hamas activists swarm MP Ya'ara Saks' fundraising event

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed pro-Hamas protesters continuing to spew antisemitic hatred in Toronto as police look the other way.

Over the weekend, Trudeau's cabinet minister Ya'ara Saks held a fundraising event in Toronto. During the event, anti-Israel protesters wreaked havoc outside the building, preventing attendees from entering the event.

As Rebel News previously reported, "This incident is not isolated. Similar disruptions have occurred elsewhere, including a recent meeting between Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, where police appeared powerless to intervene effectively. It begs the question: where were these timid authorities during past crises, such as the pandemic lockdowns, when their presence and action were sorely needed?"

Speaking about the incident and the lack of response from police, Ezra said, "I'm not quite sure where these timid vegetarian police were during the lockdowns, during the pandemic when they had batons, when they shot our reporter Alexa Lavoie with a riot gun and hit her with sticks."

"When they threw Tamara Lich in jail without a trial for 49 days, where were these timid, useless cops back then?...just absolutely useless."

Ezra went on to say, "I'm just surprised that Toronto police didn't bring the protesters hot coffee like they did when the Hamas protesters blocked that bridge in the Jewish community on the 401 highway and Avenue Road."

As reported by Rebel News, "The failure of law enforcement to adequately address these incidents is equally concerning. While trivial infractions by anti-vaccine mandate protesters were met with swift and heavy-handed responses, pro-Hamas demonstrators seem to operate with relative impunity. This double standard only serves to embolden those seeking to sow division and hatred within our communities."

