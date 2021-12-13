Dr. Julie Ponesse has a new book on the ethics of forced vaccines — you don't want to miss it

Do you know Dr. Julie Ponesse? She was the professor of ethics at Western University who was fired because she chose not to submit to the university's forced vaccine policy.

Her heart-breaking video describing her decision went viral — she called it her “last ethics lesson of the year."

Dr. Julie has just published her new book: “My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates”. Part autobiography, part manifesto, it tells Dr. Julie’s own story which has become the story of millions of people who have been threatened with losing their jobs and even their place in society if they don’t submit to a new medical procedure they don’t want.

I’ve read it cover to cover and I love it — it’s not only inspiring, but it lays out the ethical arguments very clearly. This book isn’t just Dr. Julie’s story, it’s a handy guide for debating people who insist that forced vaccines are ethical.