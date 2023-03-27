Dr. Robert Malone: Event 201 pandemic exercise set stage for heavy-handed, authoritarian COVID-19 responses

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. Robert Malone joined Ezra to discuss Event 201, a "high-level pandemic exercise" that took place on October 18, 2019, in New York City.

The event was sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum, and featured a multitude of participants from government, public health, and business.

As stated by Dr. Malone, "There's no question that Event 201 pulled together a selected participant list of people that largely had a bias towards more militarized responses to an outbreak threat."

"Certainly there was awareness that something like what we now call SARS-CoV-2 would originate and likely sweep the world. And clearly there was research, multi-stage research, going over many years, to develop a novel coronavirus that was much more highly infectious," he added.

Dr. Malone went on to say, "So I argue that what happened was, at Event 201 they came up with a war game plan that was very heavy-handed, authoritarian and based on three core assumptions. One was that we would have a highly lethal, highly infectious coronavirus. That was false. This virus is nowhere near anything close to the lethality for instance as Ebola."

"That we would have an effective and safe vaccine produced rapidly. And at that point, the investments in the RNA vaccination technology were already maturing. Moderna had been assembled with CIA money etc. And the third assumption was that there would be no drugs that would be effective in a timely fashion against this hypothetical new coronavirus."

Dr. Malone added, "There's no question that these governments implemented this very heavy-handed authoritarian command in lockstep. And as they did, they also brought in aspects of the Chinese response, particularly the lockdown strategies."

