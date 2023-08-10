Drag queen sparks controversy over comments about critics on Quebec podcast

Facebook / Sous Écoute

By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Mike Ward is a Quebecois comedian known for his unique and controversial humour. Over the last decade, he became known for a lengthy legal saga he had over offensive jokes he made about a disabled boy. That case concluded with the Supreme Court overturning a Quebec human rights tribunal decision against Ward in 2021.

Since 2015, Ward has hosted a podcast called, “Sous Écoute”, where he engages with guests over a few alcoholic drinks.

In the Sous Écoute episode recorded on June 3, Ward welcomed drag queen “Mona De Grenoble” and Sébastien Dubé, a member of the comedy group “Les Denis Drôlets”.

Le Tribunal des droits de la personne du Québec n’avait pas compétence pour entendre une cause concernant un humoriste qui s’est moqué d’un jeune chanteur ayant un handicap, car il ne s’agissait pas de #discrimination visée par la Charte québécoise : https://t.co/wDyGMzIZ7O pic.twitter.com/Un6AdVXZve — Cour suprême du Canada (@CSC_fra) October 29, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Mona De Grenoble — whose real name is Alexandre Aussant — he portrays a character of an eccentric aunt at parties, engaging in lip-sync and comedy as part of his drag performances since 2012.

During the recording, these two guests — specifically Aussant, donning his drag queen Mona De Grenoble attire — made quite troubling remarks.

It all began with a joke from Sébastien Dubé, when Aussant chimed in saying, “This episode is going to be good to help those who think drag queens are pedophiles, damn!”

Continuing on the subject, host Mike Ward asked Aussant if he had faced any negative repercussions following his appearance on Big Brother Québec.

A drag queen discussed accusations they groom kids and his deep hatred for his critics in a talk with comedian Mike Ward.



He joked about killing people opposed to drag performances in front of kids and that the chat would "help people who think drag queens are pedophiles." pic.twitter.com/VE3uU7arTf — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 9, 2023

In a sarcastic response to those accusing drag performers of ‘grooming’ kids Aussant stated, “Well, the people who write that, go check their Facebook, they're as ugly as a damn monkey's ass.”

“We don't want your damn kid in our group. Keep them, he'll change our tires at Canadian Tire,” he added. As the conversation which blended humour with real opinions continued, Aussant went a step further.

Condemning these critics as having “loose screws in their heads, maybe a bit worse,” the drag performer said when these people share their “backwards opinions” on social media, “I could kill them with a big hit from an axe! They're infuriating, they're infuriating!”

"Un viol, ça jamais tué personne" ayoye... je suis sans mot — marilyn girard (@girard_marilyn) August 9, 2023

A social media user on X, previously known as Twitter, expressed outrage at a crass comment from Sébastien Dubé, who remarked "Rape has never killed anyone,” with the commenter saying they were left “speechless.”

Another user highlighted the connotations of incitement to hatred and murder.

incitation a la heine et au meutre — L bau (@LDurbau) August 9, 2023

While an artist's role is undoubtedly to bring laughter, calls for hate or messages of violence should not be accepted in a society where radicalization is present and where ideologies are at odds.

These messages of hate and discrimination against a portion of the population have also emerged during the pandemic. Several comedians, commentators, and hosts have made inappropriate speeches and remarks targeting a segment of the population that diverges from the dominant discourse.

Are we witnessing the same phenomenon now, but under the guise of inclusivity, acceptability, and even issues related to climate change?