Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson rules out endorsing Biden in 2024 after backing him in 2020
The actor and former wrestler, who had called Biden the 'best choice' in the last election, expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of America.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the actor and former professional wrestler, said he will not publicly endorse President Biden's re-election bid in 2024 after having backed him against Donald Trump in the previous presidential race.
In an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Friday, Johnson said that while he considered endorsing Biden in 2020 as "the best decision for me at that time," he is now unhappy with the condition of the United States under the current administration.
"Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer is no," Johnson stated, though adding, "Do I believe we're going to get better? I believe in that. I'm an optimistic guy."
Regarding his 2020 endorsement, he said, "The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one that I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I felt like that then that it's my job to exercise my influence and share with [people] this is who I'm going to endorse. Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no."
🚨BREAKING: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he regrets endorsing Joe Biden in 2020 and will not endorse him in 2024. pic.twitter.com/oP2DM5ogE5— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2024
The remarks highlight Johnson's shifting stance toward Biden, whom he had praised in 2020 as having "great compassion and heart and drive, but also soul." At the time, Johnson, who identifies as a political independent and centrist, called the Biden-Harris ticket "the best to lead our country."
However, in recent months, Johnson has acknowledged having friends who support Trump while questioning whether he truly has any friends backing Biden, despite the Democratic Party's loyalists.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.