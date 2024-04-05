Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson rules out endorsing Biden in 2024 after backing him in 2020

Regarding his 2020 endorsement, he said, "The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one that I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I felt like that then that it's my job to exercise my influence and share with [people] this is who I'm going to endorse. Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no."

🚨BREAKING: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he regrets endorsing Joe Biden in 2020 and will not endorse him in 2024. pic.twitter.com/oP2DM5ogE5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2024

The remarks highlight Johnson's shifting stance toward Biden, whom he had praised in 2020 as having "great compassion and heart and drive, but also soul." At the time, Johnson, who identifies as a political independent and centrist, called the Biden-Harris ticket "the best to lead our country."