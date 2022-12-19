El Paso Texas Airport Migrant Crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

I just arrived in El Paso, Texas to report on the detrimental crisis at the US Mexico Border and the situation is much worse than we had originally thought.

The city has turned a large portion of the airport into a migrant holding center and are having illegal immigrants sleep on the floor.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy that reduced the number of asylum seekers the U.S. would allow under the COVID pandemic, is set to expire this week and the city of El Paso declared a state of emergency over its expiration.El Paso has warned the community that law enforcement will not be able to keep them safe once the policy is lifted.

The city, which is home to just a little over 680,000 residents, has released more than 80,000 illegal immigrants into the city since late August.The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that they will be expecting 15,000 illegal border crossings per day once Title 42 is lifted. For more on our exclusive reporting from the frontlines of the border crisis go to RebelBorderReports.com.