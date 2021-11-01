Elon Musk calls out UN director's bluff that 2% of his wealth could solve world hunger

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has called the United Nations’ bluff after the director of the UN’s World Food Programme said that a $6 billion donation from Musk would be enough to solve world hunger.

Last week David Beasley, director of the World Food Programme, told CNN that a mere 2% of Musk’s wealth could rescue 42 million people who are “literally going to die if we don’t reach them.” The implication was that the world’s wealthiest individuals, which includes Musk, could end world hunger with a small donation of their total worth.

Posting on Twitter, Dr. Eli David pointed out that the organization couldn’t even solve world hunger with its budget of $8.4 billion dollars.

Fact check:



🔹 2% of @elonmusk's wealth is $6B

🔹 In 2020 the UN World Food Program (WFP) raised $8.4B. How come it didn't "solve world hunger"?



_ pic.twitter.com/x6w0MJ3Buc — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 30, 2021

In response, Musk pointed out that he would be willing to sell Tesla stock to solve the issue if the World Food Programme explained exactly how his money could help.

The Tesla CEO added that he would only donate his money with the condition that they provide full and open transparency on how his money is used.

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” wrote Musk. “But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Beasley replied to Musk to clarify that the money would be a “one-time donation to save 42 million lives during this unprecedented hunger crisis” and that it would not actually solve world hunger forever. He promised that the money would be subject to “transparency and open source accounting.”

Remaining skeptical, Elon Musk then quizzed Beasley with a link to an Express article, asking the UN Director, “What happened here?”

The article is titled “Starving children 'as young as NINE forced to give UN officials oral sex to get food.'”

The Express article from 2015 details how United Nations peacekeepers “orally and anally raped” children in the Central African Republic and how top officials at the UN’s children's agency, UNICEF, attempted to cover up the abuse.

“No one has been arrested more than a year and a half after UN authorities were made aware of the sexual abuse allegations,” the report concluded.

The World Food Programme and UNICEF are not the only United Nations organizations mired in controversy. Over the years, the UN and its agencies have been caught up in a number of high-profile sex abuse scandals involving children and women.

As reported by Rebel News last week, the UN’s World Health Organization is currently embroiled in a sex abuse scandal in the Congo, prompting the European Union to suspend some of its funding to the organization’s mission in Africa.