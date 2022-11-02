Elon Musk: Hero or WEF stooge?

E-transfer (Canada):

Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition was widely celebrated by the political sect that considers themselves anti-establishment. Sometimes, admittedly, myself included.

Musk's grandiose promises to restore free-speech launched him into a hero-like status among those who oppose censorship. But a look beyond his public persona paints a picture that isn't any less malevolent than his WEF partners.

On climate change, carbon taxes, universal basic income and transhumanism, Elon Musk is perfectly aligned with the World Economic Forum.

Early last year, Tesla spent millions of dollars helping CureVac, a Gates Foundation backed pharmaceutical company, develop experimental RNA COVID vaccines.