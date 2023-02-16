Elon Musk rejects globalist technocracy, stands up for national sovereignty and free speech

AP Photo/ Benjamin Fanjoy

On Wednesday, Elon Musk spoke to the leaders of over 150 countries at the World Government Summit in Dubai, advocating for civilizational diversity and defending the idea of nationalism and sovereignty against a global government.

The Tesla founder argued that too much cooperation can be a bad thing and if countries were to merge and create a single civilization, then the entire world could face calamity if the system came crashing down.

Musk pointed to history to explain his stance, citing the fact that cultures have been protected thanks to heterogeneity in the past. He used the example of Rome falling while Islam was rising, noting that knowledge was able to survive and even thrive because Rome did not have a monopoly on all forms of government and culture worldwide.

“I think we want to be a little bit cautious about being too much … of a single civilization because if we are too much of a single civilization, then the whole thing may collapse,” he said.

Seemed like the right venue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Musk also spoke on Twitter, which he now owns, explaining that he seeks to abide by laws in certain countries without imposing a progressive worldview, which has become synonymous with San Francisco, where the company is situated.

The tech innovator argued that Twitter was previously doing “too much to impose a niche ideology on the world,” and he believed it was important for the future of civilization to try and correct the “thumb on the scale.”

Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, spoke at the event and took a different stance, advocating for an increase in global cooperation to foster a “global rules-based order.” He warned that those who master technologies like artificial intelligence in some way will be the master of the world.

Musk is right now standing athwart a global government, and his acquisition of Twitter has thrown a wrench in globalist plans on a variety of issues. The tech giant seeks to foster a place for free thought and citizen journalism, protecting democracy by promoting free speech and opposing big business working with big government.

It’s clear that right now, Elon Musk is working to prevent the WEF-aligned crowd from dominating the world with their globalist, technocratic ambitions. His stance on civilizational diversity and free speech has been met with criticism from those who oppose such measures, but Musk’s goal is to protect democracy and freedom of thought.