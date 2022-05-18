Elon Musk warns Americans to shape up, reject wokeness amid China's growing hegemony

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

Elon Musk called on Americans to “stop punching ourselves in the face” and to be more competitive amid China’s growing economic dominance.

Speaking on the “All-In” podcast, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO warned that the United States was losing its competitive edge against its Asian rival, noting that China now has an economy that stands to become at least twice the size of the U.S.

“What we’re going to see with China, for the first time that anyone can remember who is alive, is an economy that is twice the size of the U.S., possibly three times the size of the U.S., and it’s going to be very weird living in that world,” he said, as reported by Fox Business.

“So, we better stop the infighting in the U.S. and stop punching ourselves in the face. There’s way too much of America punching itself in the damn face, it’s just dumb, and think about, hey, ‘we gotta be competitive here.’”

As detailed by the Daily Wire, the United States presently stands as the world’s largest economy, with some $23 trillion in economic output in 2021. China, in contrast, boasts a $17.7 trillion economy, with an average 10% annual GDP growth since 1978 – and is one that continues to expand globally.

“There’s a new kid on the block that’s going to be two to three times our size,” Musk warned. “We better step up our game and stop infighting.”

In the interview, Musk called on American companies to move away from identity politics and wokeness and to stop being drawn into political controversies.

“The point of a company is to produce useful products and services for your fellow human beings,” Musk said. “It is not some political gathering place.”

Musk’s remarks echo comments he made in March when he condemned ESG standards. ESG, or Environmental, Social, and Governance, was developed as a way for socially conscious investors to make corporate decisions.

For example, the company associated with the LGBTQ movement, or the promotion of climate change activism would rank higher on the ESG scale compared to a company that was not as socially conscious, despite being less profitable.

The system was designed as a means to nudge corporations into supporting progressive causes.

During the interview, Musk revealed that he intends to start supporting Republican candidates and that he might do so with the upcoming election.

As reported by Rebel News on Tuesday, Musk criticized President Joe Biden and suggested that he was an empty suit.