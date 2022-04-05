Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: will free speech return to the 'public square'?

Big news rocked the world of social media yesterday, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk purchasing a 9.2% share in Twitter.

Musk spoke publicly about his concerns over the platform's lack of free speech, causing speculation that Twitter's left-leaning policies may change with Musk now the company's largest shareholder and member of its board of directors.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered if this acquisition was the right move by Musk, or if he should have started his own company to promote free speech.

I think there are enough startup competitors to Twitter already — Gettr, Gab, Parler, Trump's own Truth Social — there's a ton of them. They all lack one thing that Twitter has: the market leader, the place where everyone already is. A lot of those other sites are dedicated to catering to conservatives, which I appreciate, because conservatives have been censored... That's not the same as a public square then, where everyone goes in the middle of town, right? That's a ghetto, a private club.

