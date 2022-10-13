'What the government should be apologizing for, is a complete lack of transparency'

Yesterday on the Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies was joined by Franco Terrazzano, who is the Federal Director of Taxpayer.com.

Terrazzano discussed how a single Techie was able to replicate the ArriveCan app over Thanksgiving weekend:

So if it's taking a single techie two days to develop an app, I think taxpayers have every right to be shaking their heads, scratching our heads and wondering how in the world did the federal government manage to spend $54 million on the app? There was some people in the tech industry who are estimated that the raw development of the app could have cost even under $250,000. Now, maybe more things go into the app than just its raw development, but I think every single Canadian right now deserves answers from the federal government as to why the tab ballooned to $54 million.

Menzies went onto saying that we are not getting any transparency on this topic, adding that, "they’re doing virtue signaling by saying this app saved tens of thousands of lives, which, of course, they cannot prove." The cost of the ArriveCan app costing $54 million is surprising to most people.

Terrazzano concluded:

I am not a business guru when it comes to the IT industry. But here's the thing. We advocate on behalf of taxpayers, and it's not just the dollars and cents. Of course, this is a huge sum of money, $54 million. But another key issue here is the transparency, the accountability, or should I say lack thereof.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.