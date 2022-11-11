Emergencies Act inquiry rolls on, and the red wave that never materialized

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, the Emergencies Act inquiry continues to soldier along. And par for the course, some of the testimony has been downright jaw-dropping. Such as the Ottawa Police Service hiring the crisis management firm Navigator Limited to help… bolster their public image? Yikes! Hey, OPS, how about carrying out proper policing instead of acting like the Keystone Cops? That might make for a PR solution. Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid has all the details.

And stateside, the much-anticipated Red Wave did not materialize on Tuesday as so many predicted. So, what went wrong? Our Seattle-based reporter, Katie Daviscourt, will offer her analysis. And she will also speak about her undercover report in which a supposedly non-partisan organization in Kent, Washington, was bribing members of the Hispanic community with free tamales and backpacks – the quid pro quo being wouldn’t it be jolly if the recipients of the swag, you know, were to vote Democrat? Ay carumba!

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about those striking education workers who descended upon Queen’s Park last Friday. Question: why are so many education workers angry and vulgar and completely unable to articulate their position? They are education workers, right? Or maybe THEY really need to go back to school…

In any event, those are your rebels, now let’s round ’em up.