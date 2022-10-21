Transgenderism and the Public Order Emergency Commission with Sheila Gunn Reid and Katie Daviscourt

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.
Well, after the first week of the Emergencies Act Inquiry, so many revelations that truly destroy the federal government and mainstream media narrative that the freedom convoy was full of violent thugs hellbent on an insurrection. Sheila Gunn Reid has been closely following the proceedings and she has plenty to report.
Contrary to the police's own data, actually. https://t.co/w8w2vUpzni— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 20, 2022
Want more proof the world is upside-down? How about a YMCA facility that allows men into the female change room to gaze upon young girls getting into and out of their swimsuits… but this very same Y bans an 80-year-old woman when she complains about this perversion? Incredible, and Katie Daviscourt has all the details…
EXCLUSIVE: YMCA calls police on Julie Jaman, 80, after dropping off petition to allow her to swim.— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 7, 2022
The Port Townsend YMCA banned Jaman from the swimming pool after she expressed concerns about a trans woman that allegedly watched little girls undress.https://t.co/RBV5uEuTHB
And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And man oh man, did you have plenty to say about the cowardice of the Halton District School Board when it comes to addressing the ongoing freak show at Oakville Trafalgar High School regarding the shop teacher who teaches class dressed as a drag queen. Yet, if you dare to ask the HDSB trustees an impolite question regarding this situation, guess what? The trustees run away and then call the police. No, I swear…
Shame & hypocrisy! Halton District School Board trustees refuse to take petition & run away from “Mammary Menzoid”! But they have no trouble at all with “Busty Lemieux” dressing in an identical fashion and “teaching” kids at Oakville Trafalgar High School. https://t.co/VZDgfkSWgJ— David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) October 15, 2022
In any event, those are your rebels, now let’s round ‘em up…
- By David Menzies
