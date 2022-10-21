Transgenderism and the Public Order Emergency Commission with Sheila Gunn Reid and Katie Daviscourt

  • October 21, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, after the first week of the Emergencies Act Inquiry, so many revelations that truly destroy the federal government and mainstream media narrative that the freedom convoy was full of violent thugs hellbent on an insurrection. Sheila Gunn Reid has been closely following the proceedings and she has plenty to report.

Want more proof the world is upside-down? How about a YMCA facility that allows men into the female change room to gaze upon young girls getting into and out of their swimsuits… but this very same Y bans an 80-year-old woman when she complains about this perversion? Incredible, and Katie Daviscourt has all the details…

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And man oh man, did you have plenty to say about the cowardice of the Halton District School Board when it comes to addressing the ongoing freak show at Oakville Trafalgar High School regarding the shop teacher who teaches class dressed as a drag queen. Yet, if you dare to ask the HDSB trustees an impolite question regarding this situation, guess what? The trustees run away and then call the police. No, I swear…

In any event, those are your rebels, now let’s round ‘em up…

Canada News Analysis Kayla Lemieux Public Order Emergency Commission
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
PETITION: Protect The Students
  • By David Menzies

PETITION: Protect The Students

18,897 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.