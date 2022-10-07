YMCA calls police on Julie Jaman after dropping off petition to allow her to swim

By Katie Daviscourt PETITION: Let Julie Swim Julie Jaman, an 80-year-old woman, was formally banned from a YMCA in Washington for asking a trans woman to leave the female change room. If you agree that the YMCA should reinstate her membership, sign this petition. 10,906 signatures

The war against the Port Townsend YMCA, and the banning of 80-year-old Julie Jaman from the Mountain View swimming pool continued Thursday when she went to drop off a Rebel News petition to allow her to swim again.

Jaman, who was a 30-year patron of the swimming pool, was permanently banned by the YMCA for hate and discrimination after she spoke out against allegedly witnessing a trans woman watching little girls undress in the women’s changing room. Before a police investigation was conducted, the YMCA immediately sided with the trans woman—a biological male who is also a staff member at the YMCA—and said that it is company policy to have staff escort children to the locker room.

The incident resulted in protests throughout the small liberal town of Port Townsend in support of Jaman, and on Thursday, Rebel News went with Jaman to drop off the petition at the YMCA to allow Julie to swim again.

However, the YMCA blocked both Jaman and Rebel News from entering the premises and called Port Townsend police who informed them that they would be “subject to arrest” if they returned to the property.

Before this incident, Jaman used the Mountain View swimming pool multiple times per week, and with the pool being the only community pool in Port Townsend, she says she deeply misses swimming, and it has impacted her mental and physical health.

To continue to support Julie and demand the YMCA allow her to swim again, please go to LetHerSwim.com and sign the petition.