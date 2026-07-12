Alberta's AI boom vs. Ottawa's $200M 'gravel pit'

As Alberta continues to attract investment in AI infrastructure and data centres, Ezra Levant and David Knight Legg contrasted the province's approach with Ottawa's spending on a spaceport project in Nova Scotia.

Speaking on The Ezra Levant Show, Knight Legg argued Alberta is well-positioned to become a global hub for data centres because of its abundant energy resources. He said the province is converting "latent molecules sitting in the ground into data compute," adding that the industry could drive scientific research, innovation and long-term economic growth.

Knight Legg predicted Alberta's data centre sector will continue to expand, saying several major projects are already underway and more announcements are expected in the coming years.

Levant contrasted that outlook with Ottawa's support for a spaceport project in Nova Scotia, which he described as little more than a concrete slab and an example of politically motivated spending.

"The purpose of it is not to launch rocket ships," Ezra said. "The purpose of it is to spread around $20 million a year to all the right Liberals."

Knight Legg argued Alberta's strategy of attracting private investment into emerging industries offers a stronger path to long-term economic growth than government-backed projects he suggested are driven by politics rather than results.