Is Canada's newest 'spaceport' a scam?

The Halifax Examiner published an incredible story last week. I had to read it twice to make sure it was real! Canada’s Department of National Defence has signed a 10-year lease for a so-called “spaceport” in tiny Canso, Nova Scotia.

Sounds impressive — but wait until you see what’s actually there.

The “spaceport” is little more than a concrete slab on a gravel lot. That means taxpayers are paying $54,000 a day for land that appears to be a fictitious launch facility. I flew to Halifax and drove three hours to Canso to see for myself. And the more you look into it, the stranger this whole thing gets.

So who exactly is Maritime Launch Services? It’s the company behind this proposed Nova Scotia “spaceport” project — a company that, according to public reporting, had little visible infrastructure on site and a stock price that traded at just pennies before this federal deal was announced.

Now, thanks to a $200 million, 10-year lease from the Department of National Defence, the company stands to receive roughly $20 million a year from taxpayers. And — this part is so weird — the lease payments are backdated a year. So the Liberals have agreed to pay $20 million for last year too, even though the lease was just signed a few weeks ago.

$20 million a year for the “spaceport” — even though Maritime Launch Services itself only pays $13,500 a year to lease the land from the province!

If the governments can call a slab of concrete a strategic national asset, what else are they hoping no one checks? Sometimes the biggest scandals aren’t hidden at all; they’re sitting in plain sight, wrapped up in official language by politicians.

The problem is not just one bad deal, but a crooked system that's gotten comfortable with sweetheart deals like this. Congratulations to citizen journalist Marie Lumsden for breaking this story, and for talking to us, so we can spread the word.

If you can help chip in for the cost of my travels to go out there, I’d be grateful. Between the flight to Halifax, the rental car, fuel, and the three-hour drive each way to Canso with my videographer Lincoln, this trip will cost more than $1,500.

I know it sounds crazy to fly across the country and drive deep for hours just to inspect a so-called “spaceport.” But when the mainstream media won’t seriously question a $200 million government deal, someone has to — don’t you think?