Quebecers reward Premier Legault's civil rights abuses & Global News brands a vet fighting for freedom a 'white supremacist'

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well for those hoping for regime change in the People’s Republic of Quebec, Monday was a sad day indeed. The Legault government was rewarded with yet another majority mandate. What went wrong — or do most Quebecers have no trouble whatsoever with their rights being eclipsed in the name of COVID-19 safety protocols? Our Quebec reporter, Alexa Lavoie, will weigh in with her analysis.

Most Canadians would likely consider veteran James Topp, who marched across Canada in the name of freedom, to be a true patriot. But not Global News, which actually maligned Mr. Topp as a “white supremacist.” Drea Humphrey will weigh in on why Global News is now being sued by Topp for defamation. I hope he takes ‘em to the cleaners.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about the massive protest in Richmond Hill, Ontario last Saturday by mostly Iranian-Canadians denouncing the regime regarding the death of Mahsa Amini — a 22-year-old woman who allegedly broke the mandatory hijab dress code? Outrageous.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up…