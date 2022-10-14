Halton school board meeting gone wrong, African children bug based diets experiment, and your letters

By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+ PETITION: I Won't Eat Bugs The normalization of bug eating must be stopped. If you are repulsed by the thought of incorporating bugs into your diet and are tired of the endless bug eating propaganda, sign the petition on this page. 19,958 signatures

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

That was quite the meeting at the Halton District School Board on Wednesday night. You see, the woke trustees there love radical transgenderism… except when it shows up at their headquarters in the form of Mammary Menzoid. Lincoln Jay was one of the Rebel News videographers who shot the shenanigans that transpired that night, and Lincoln will join me to recap the unintentional hilarity that ensued…

.@themenzoid showed up to the Halton District School Board meeting tonight to deliver a petition in regards to the teacher who has been sporting insanely large prosthetic breasts to school.



Full report to come at https://t.co/d5VKQRjbx9@isabellerivo pic.twitter.com/UX62sIN0dW — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 13, 2022

As if the continent of Africa doesn’t have more than its fair share of problems, now comes news that the world's elites are using Africa as a testing ground for their egregious green ideas. Which is to say, the U.K. government is now experimenting on African children by feeding them a bug-based diet. Wow, thanks for nothing. Sheila Gunn Reid will try to make sense of it all.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about Chinese police – which is to say, police officers from China – who are actually operating as law enforcement agents on Canadian soil. What’s the deal with that?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up…