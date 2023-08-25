Crisis unleashed: Lawlessness threatens South Riverdale Community Health Centre

E-transfer (Canada):

The Leslieville area of east-end Toronto is an increasingly gentrified area of Hogtown. But there’s a huge blight in the neighbourhood: the South Riverdale Community Health Centre, which operates a so-called “safe injection site.” While some clients are harmless, others are deranged and prone to violence. Armed drug dealers are attracted to this facility, and when things get heated, this stretch of Queen Street East is a virtual no-go zone.

The Health Centre first made headlines on July 7 when Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a mother of two, was murdered in broad daylight. Apparently, dueling drug dealers got into an argument and they decided to settle the dispute with a gunfight. Karolina was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was fatally struck down by a stray bullet.

But that was only the beginning of this sordid story. It turns out that two of the alleged gunmen had long records and were — you guessed it — out on bail, violating their bail conditions. Thanks ever so much, Prime Minister Blackface.

Another suspect under arrest is very surprising indeed: 23-year-old Khalila Zara Mohammed. She has been charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice concerning the shooting. But get this: Ms. Mohammed is actually an employee at the safe injection site! What’s more, she was featured in a glowing CBC News report last year in which she advocated for MORE drug consumption sites in order to reduce stigma. You can’t make this up.

But it gets even worse. Earlier this month, the sickos who run this joint launched a promotional campaign apparently targeted at children. A poster shockingly noted: “Got Sharps? Want Chocolate? For every full sharps container you return to COUNTERfit, we’ll give you a chocolate bar.”

COUNTERfit is a harm reduction program for women, but it doesn’t seem to mind potentially causing serious harm to children. Can you imagine? Enlisting kids to pick up discarded hypodermic needles, putting them at risk of contracting everything from Hepatitis to HIV!

This grotesque state of affairs even drew the attention of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who had this to say on X, formerly known as Twitter: “This is an actual sign from a drug consumption site in Toronto. What is happening in Canada?”

Earlier this month, a Rebel News crew visited the South Riverdale Community Health Centre. The doors were slammed shut in their faces. And to show you the entitlement of the criminal element who linger here, a Rebel News videographer had his cellphone stolen right out of his hands — which is why we brought along security for our most recent visit.

The good news is that this facility is now under investigation by the Ministry of Health. But that’s not good enough. That’s why we brought along our Jumbotron-equipped truck to send a message to the powers that be. This neighbourhood has suffered enough, and we’re calling on Premier Doug Ford to close this establishment immediately.

We are also calling for the immediate resignation of this health centre’s awful CEO, Jason Altenberg. Maybe as part of his severance, he can be given a carton of Mars bars? Not that he needs any charity: Altenberg makes more than $158,000, plus benefits. And it seems that the province likes to reward incompetence, given that Altenberg only made $111,000 pre-COVID. Unbelievable.

Hopefully, the Ministry of Health and Altenberg will do the right thing, although this is going to take some effort. In fact, it appears that the South Riverdale Community Health Centre thinks that the real problem is… the practice of journalism.

When we last visited this facility on Tuesday, a Rebel News reporter was served with a Trespass to Property Notice! How bizarre! Does the Health Centre think that it owns the public sidewalks, too? Needless to say, we were not intimidated, and we did not budge. But this occurrence speaks volumes about the people who run this dreadful facility: crime – including murder – is a nothing burger. But a journalist asking insensitive questions? Well, that is a police matter…

We shall continue to follow this sordid story in the weeks and months ahead. In the meantime, please support us. The cost of the Jumbotron truck as well as security will cost more than $2,000. If you can chip in a donation to help us recoup our expenses at FixourCities.com, that would be greatly appreciated. Our thanks in advance.