EU bristles as Twitter opts out of disinformation 'Code of Practice'

EU authorities have expressed significant discontent as Twitter chose to pull out from the bloc's voluntary "code of practice" against disinformation, which other major platforms have committed to support.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton issued a stern warning via a tweet saying, "You can run but you can’t hide."

From August 25th, Twitter will be legally obligated to combat disinformation within the EU, pursuant to the Digital Services Act. This new regulation, encompassing social media rules, includes the provision for levying penalties up to 6% of a company's annual revenue.

Twitter's exit from the EU's voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation did not go unnoticed. Breton tweeted, "Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run but you can’t hide. Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be a legal obligation under #DSA as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement."

The Code of Practice on disinformation includes voluntary regulations like tracking political advertising and stopping the monetization of disinformation (such as speculation on the origin of Covid, doubts about vaccine efficacy, issues related to Hunter Biden's laptop, masks, or claims about Joe Biden's alleged inappropriate showers with his daughter).

Twitter is among eight social media platforms that fall under the purview of the DSA, which also includes Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Snapchat.

Breton has pledged to personally hold Musk accountable for any failure to comply with these obligations.