Europe braces for massive protests over energy prices and Russian sanctions, French economist warns

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

The massive protests in the Czech Republic and Germany over the skyrocketing cost of living, brought on by European sanctions on Russian energy, are poised to spread across the continent, a French economist has warned.

As detailed by Summit News, over 70,000 people marched through the streets of Prague to demand the country’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and to stop providing arms to the Zelensky government.

In an interview with Russian state media publication Sputnik, French economist Charles Gave, who is touted as a liberal economist and often solicited by the press for his pragmatic positions on the euro, warned that the demonstrations are going to spread across the continent.

“The demonstrations in Prague and Germany are only the beginning. The price of gas and consequently of electricity are driving the European citizens mad with anger and it will worsen,” said Gave, who supported populist conservative candidate Eric Zemmour during the 2022 presidential election.

Gave stated that many Europeans are no longer buying the pro-NATO narrative blaming Russia for the rising price of gas, which only just culminated in Russia’s stoppage of operations of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

“The European governments and the European Commission speak of a ‘manipulation’ by Russia, but people perceive very well that the decision to stop importing Russian gas and oil was a European decision, taken by Brussels without even thinking of the impact it will have on the European economy,” he said.

Gave slammed European heads of state for their obsession with carbon neutrality, renewables and their preoccupation with climate change, which has left Europe at the mercy of Russia, whose cheap gas it depends upon.

“For the last 15 years, our European leaders have gone into a climate craze, promoting magic mirrors and windmills as the solution. It does not work. These solutions demand the same capacity in gas power plants,” Gave stated.

“They [Europeans] even believe that it is the bad Russians that have closed the tap of oil and gas, while it is our own leaders in Europe that have stupidly imposed these sanctions that are destroying the European economy. We, Europeans, are bringing stagflation onto our head. Before the people realize it, it will be too late. Macron, [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz, von der Leyen and the like will never admit they were wrong and present excuses,” he stated.