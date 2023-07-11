Exclusive Interview: Nefarious star Sean Patrick Flanery

E-transfer (Canada):

While Hollywood continues pumping out films fitting the progressive agenda — which fewer and fewer people want to see, as box office numbers can attest to — there are occasional independent films that capture audiences’ attentions because they tackle moral, social or spiritual issues that the virtue signaling mainstream media wont touch.

Films like 2019’s Unplanned or the new Jim Caviezel film Sound of Freedom rebuke the left’s dominance over the motion picture landscape and prove to be both artistic and financially successful. Another film that can be included among this new wave of conservatively inclined films is the recent 2023 horror Nefarious.

The film is centered on a conversation between a secular psychiatrist and a convicted serial-killer Edward Wayne Brady (Sean Patrick Flanery) and is driven by the question of whether Brady, who has claimed to be possessed, is sane and fit for execution or mad, though the conversation and action of the film quickly turn to resolving whether he is indeed possessed.

In the same way that American Psycho was a critique of the excesses and superficiality of society in the late 1980s as much as it was a film about sociopath Patrick Bateman, Nefarious’ look at Edward Wayne Brady is a condemnation of the moral demise of our own secularized and potentially even demonic society.

To see the possibly possessed Brady character relishing in the evil of so many progressive sacred cows, abortion, and euthanasia to name a few, prompts the question of the real motivation behind so many modern movements. I must also say that the depiction of demonic influence in the film is as accurate as any I have seen, and that the film’s star Sean Patrick Flanery would almost certainly be up for an Oscar based on his performance where this film not Christian or conservative, two things Hollywood cannot abide.

I was very fortunate to be joined by Sean Patrick Flanery, who you have no doubt seen in one of his well over 100 acting roles including The Boondock Saints films and Powder, to discuss the incredible Nefarious.

