Exclusive look at baby formula shortages in Miami, Florida

Rebel News explored many grocery stores in Miami to show how the shortage of baby formula has impacted the people living in the city.

  • By Juan Mendoza
  • May 13, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

With the increase of inflation and shortages affecting the United States, the most recent item to be negatively impacted is baby formula. Photos around the United States show the severity of the shortage of baby formula.

Shortages on baby formula have also been exacerbated due to the closing of an Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan by the Food and Drug Association.

Drugstore chains across the country have been putting limits for customers on how much baby formula can be bought at one time.

Rebel News explored many grocery stores in Miami, Florida to show how the shortage of baby formula has impacted the people living in the city.

Economy United States Florida News Analysis miami Los Rebeldes Shortages
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.