Exclusive look at baby formula shortages in Miami, Florida

With the increase of inflation and shortages affecting the United States, the most recent item to be negatively impacted is baby formula. Photos around the United States show the severity of the shortage of baby formula.

Shortages on baby formula have also been exacerbated due to the closing of an Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan by the Food and Drug Association.

Drugstore chains across the country have been putting limits for customers on how much baby formula can be bought at one time.

Rebel News explored many grocery stores in Miami, Florida to show how the shortage of baby formula has impacted the people living in the city.