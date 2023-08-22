Exclusive: RCMP delivered food to 2017 Canada Day Ottawa occupiers

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Records obtained from the RCMP exclusively by Rebel News show that RCMP were taking food to indigenous protesters calling themselves re-occupiers set to disrupt 2017 Canada Day celebrations.

Internal communications also detailed an inability of the federal police force tasked with security for the celebrations on Parliament Hill to get food to its own members.

Documents indicate a pattern of bad faith negotiations from those calling themselves "re-occupiers" planning to co-opt Canada's 150th birthday celebration. Several times, the "re-occupiers" failed to comply with self-imposed deadlines to remove their protest teepee, instead erecting a second one.

Despite disruptions, broken promises to leave, and what appeared to be illegal camping and campfires, prime minister Trudeau and his wife met with the protesters.

The treatment of the 2017 protesters stands in stark contrast to the treatment of the February 2022 anti-covid restriction Freedom Convoy. The trucker-led demonstration remained in Ottawa consistently negotiating with authorities and carrying out negotiated efforts to alleviate traffic congestion in Ottawa's downtown core.

However, in response to the convoy, the federal government invoked the counterterrorism Emergencies Act to give police extraordinary powers to end the demonstration which included asset seizures, arrests and incarceration of convoy protest leaders.

No representatives of the federal government ever met with the Freedom Convoy.

