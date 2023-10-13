Experts demand immediate halt to COVID-19 vaccine program

Over the last year, Rebel News has brought you various reports underscoring the vast unknowns and repeated downplaying of risks associated with the novel COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Most recently, internationally renowned experts in the fields of immunology and genetics along with specialist physicians and research scientists called for an immediate moratorium on the use of novel genetic “vaccines,” according to a press release issued by the World Council for Health (WCH).

The WCH, in their dedication to health and wellbeing based on informed consent, hosted a four-hour-long expert panel on Monday, October 9 to discuss DNA impurities and the undisclosed presence of a genetic sequence contamination known as the SV-40 promoter found within vials of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA injections.

These shocking discoveries were originally documented by genomics expert Kevin McKernan whose work has since been confirmed and replicated by several international labs.

Genomics expert @Kevin_McKernan discusses what he sequenced out of COVID19 "vaccine" vials, confirms the injectables are neither gene therapy or vaccine but rather a pro-drug — the interaction of which with human cells remains largely unknown



Full report

“There is no constructive purpose identified for the undeclared SV40 promotor sequence,” reads an emailed press release from the WCH. “In addition to its cancer risk, [SV-40] enhances the capacity to incorporate the other foreign genetic material into the recipients’ own chromosomes potentially rendering them (and possibly even their offspring) permanently genetically modified.”

Toxicologist and molecular biologist Janci Lindsay stated that this could result in intergenerational effects for up to two generations.

Stressing the importance of informed consent, the release says that it was “impossible as the risks of the products have never been formally and transparently assessed by regulators and are not fully known.”

“The failed COVID-19 vaccine campaign has been a biological disaster for the world,” cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, who is also the scientific advisor to the WCH, told the panel.

With independent assessments such as the above now taking place, dangerous implications discussed by the panel included disease, death, transmission and intergenerational inheritance.

The organization is calling for an immediate halt to the continued use of these novel mRNA products.

Meanwhile, Canada’s regulatory agency continues to endorse the mRNA injections for all Canadians aged six months and up.

Dr. Tam endorses new mRNA boosters authorized today by Health Canada for those 6 months and up.



The new formulation is "expected to better protect" against subvariants, unlike the "safe and effective" originals.

This reckless guidance appears to entirely ignore bio-medical ethics; primarily the cautionary principle that is first, do no harm.