Exploring the migrant communities in Marseille, France

I'm in a very interesting city called Marseilles, it's one of the largest cities of France! It's on the Mediterranean Sea.

I've also noticed that people are dressed in more Islamic garb, and there are women in abayas covering themselves from head to toe. I haven't seen any full face coverings yet.

And parts of Marseilles are majority Muslim, and this is relevant because, of course, it's a demographic change, but a demographic change that brings with it a political change, and a change in the approach to policing.

Because, as you may know, a few days ago, a 17-year-old Muslim man was shot by police, and it was captured on video. This young man had been charged by the police, had gotten in trouble with police, but he was shot for what was essentially a paperwork crime. He didn't have the paperwork to drive the Mercedes he was in.

That was the spark that lit this tinderbox and there were riots. This happened not in Marseilles, this happened closer to Paris, but there were riots across France and even into other countries. And so we're here to to see if that's going to happen again!

I want to see if it's more a young people just mad that a young guy got killed, or if it's a George Floyd-type situation.

I'm trying to understand what it going on. Is this crime? Is this gangs? Is this Islamic terrorism? Or is it just a large and growing minority that is not properly absorbed and feels like it hasn't been treated with respect?'

