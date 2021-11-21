Rebel News Banner Ad - People's Party of Canada: Election 2021

Ezra Levant | Andrew Says 50

  • By Rebel News
  • November 21, 2021

Ezra Levant sits down for Andrew Says #50 to discuss the beginning of Rebel News and some of its most notable team members, such as Gavin McInnes.

As well, Ezra reveals future plans for Rebel News while discussing pro-lockdown governments and the Conservative Party of Canada.

Check out what the Rebel Commander had to say about anti-lockdown leaders as well.

Free Speech
