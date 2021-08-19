The Cult of Diversity | Maxime Bernier on Andrew Says 37

  • August 19, 2021
Federal leader of the People's Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, sits down with Andrew Says to review his platform for the 2021 Canadian federal election.

On the topic list: immigration policy and vaccine passports, as well as identity politics.

Bernier discusses why other leaders are unwilling to have a debate on immigration numbers despite them being a hot topic for Canadians, as well as whether or not he would work to prevent businesses from issuing vaccine passport ultimatums.

Lastly, Bernier discusses the optics of the freedom protests, with specific criticisms now coming from controversial figure Chris “Sky” Saccoccia.

